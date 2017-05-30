BART officials are investigating after at least 16 auto burglaries or vandalism was reported at some stations in the Bay Area since Sunday.The most took place at the Millbrae station on Monday, where an officer found nine vehicles with their windows smashed.Some victims say nothing was taken and others reported electronics, credit cards, cash and stereo equipment were stolen.An officer was able to find fingerprints on at least one of the vehicles.Four auto thefts have also been reported since last Thursday.BART spokeperson Alicia Trost released a statement saying: "We've added more patrols to parking lots and we use the watch tower when we see a spike in a certain lot."