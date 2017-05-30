NEWS

BART investigates rash of auto burglaries, vandalism since Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

BART officials are investigating after at least 16 auto burglaries or vandalism was reported at some stations in the Bay Area since Sunday. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
BART officials are investigating after at least 16 auto burglaries or vandalism was reported at some stations in the Bay Area since Sunday.

The most took place at the Millbrae station on Monday, where an officer found nine vehicles with their windows smashed.

Some victims say nothing was taken and others reported electronics, credit cards, cash and stereo equipment were stolen.

An officer was able to find fingerprints on at least one of the vehicles.

Four auto thefts have also been reported since last Thursday.

BART spokeperson Alicia Trost released a statement saying: "We've added more patrols to parking lots and we use the watch tower when we see a spike in a certain lot."

Click here to read more stores about BART.
Related Topics:
newsBARTcrimecar theftinvestigationauto theftvandalismFremontMillbrae
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
US will test first intercontinental ballistic missile intercept, on heels of North Korea's tests
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rules violations
Congress expands Russia investigation to include Trump's personal attorney
Portland mayor asks federal government to revoke 'alt-right' rally permit
More News
Top Stories
2 teens killed in Alameda rollover crash identified
Mike Dubke, President Trump's communications director, has resigned
Report: 3 South Bay schools scheduled for new AC and heating system in 2018
Emotional vigil held in Manchester square 1 week after attack
Portland stabbing survivor's mom meets hero who saved her son's life
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
BART service resumes following system-wide delays
Show More
1 dead, 4 injured after Russian military transport plane crashes
Portland mayor asks federal government to revoke 'alt-right' rally permit
Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident identified after honor at Memorial Day ceremony
Police say speed a factor in Alameda crash that killed 2, injured 6
Giants, Nats fans don't see eye-to-eye on baseball brawl
More News
Top Video
BART service resumes following system-wide delays
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Tuesday
Mike Dubke, President Trump's communications director, has resigned
Report: 3 South Bay schools scheduled for new AC and heating system in 2018
More Video