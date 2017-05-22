Bay Area remembers the revolutionary Harvey Milk

The Bay Area is observing Harvey Milk Day with several activities around San Francisco. The late gay rights icon would have celebrated his 87th birthday.Milk was first openly-gay politician elected to office in the state. He was elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors back in 1977, but was assassinated the following year.Kids at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy took part in Windows for Harvey, honoring Milk all over the Castro neighborhood."He stands for so many ideas that are still relevant today, like activism and equality for all people," said Brian Springfield of the Castro Merchant's Association.Students crafted his famous bullhorn out of scissors and magic marker, though the real one is on display at the G.L.B.T. history museum."This holiday, it's about Harvey, but it's about our community as well," said Castro Street Merchants' Association V.P. Brian Springfield.San Francisco's G.L.B.T. History Museum offered free admission Friday. The Oscar-winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk" is also showing at the Castro Theatre.