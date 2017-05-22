LGBT

Bay Area remembers the revolutionary Harvey Milk

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bay Area is observing Harvey Milk Day with several activities around San Francisco. The late gay rights icon would have celebrated his 87th birthday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area is observing Harvey Milk Day with several activities around San Francisco. The late gay rights icon would have celebrated his 87th birthday.

Milk was first openly-gay politician elected to office in the state. He was elected to the San Francisco board of supervisors back in 1977, but was assassinated the following year.

Kids at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy took part in Windows for Harvey, honoring Milk all over the Castro neighborhood.

"He stands for so many ideas that are still relevant today, like activism and equality for all people," said Brian Springfield of the Castro Merchant's Association.

Students crafted his famous bullhorn out of scissors and magic marker, though the real one is on display at the G.L.B.T. history museum.

"This holiday, it's about Harvey, but it's about our community as well," said Castro Street Merchants' Association V.P. Brian Springfield.

RELATED: SFO terminal may be named after Harvey Milk

San Francisco's G.L.B.T. History Museum offered free admission Friday. The Oscar-winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk" is also showing at the Castro Theatre.

Watch the video in the player above for the full story.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on LGBT rights.
Related Topics:
newssan francisco city hallsan francisco board of supervisorslgbtgay rightshuman rightsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SFO terminal may be named after Harvey Milk
Navy Secretary to name ship after Harvey Milk in SF
LGBT
Amsterdam rainbow dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Meet the stars where you live
More lgbt
NEWS
'Broken' Ariana Grande speaks out after deadly Manchester concert: 'I don't have words'
19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
'Everyone was just screaming': Chaos at Ariana Grande concert
Manchester locals offer shelter, food to concertgoers after possible 'terrorist incident'
More News
Top Stories
Warriors sweep Spurs, head to NBA Finals for 3rd year in a row
19 dead, 50 hurt in reported explosion at Ariana Grande UK show
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested at SF's Ferry Building
'Everyone was just screaming': Chaos at Ariana Grande concert
Parents upset over proposed school near Dublin jail
Safe injection sites could be coming to SF
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
Show More
Retired pilot comments on Asiana Airlines discrimination claim
VIDEO: Roundup of recent air travel trouble
San Jose Landowner faces pushback building housing for teachers
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
Crews race to repair Oroville spillway before rainy weather
More News
Top Video
Sausalito Foundation throws shindig to save legendary Varda mural
Parents upset over proposed school near Dublin jail
Retired pilot comments on Asiana Airlines discrimination claim
Safe injection sites could be coming to SF
More Video