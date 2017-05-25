NEWS

Body found at Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco

Police are investigating after a body was found in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Park Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police say a man's body was found at Bernal Heights Park after he was fatally stabbed.

Police said the park will be closed while they conduct a homicide investigation.
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
