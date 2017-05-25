Body found at Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco

Man found in Bernal Heights Park was stabbed to death, according to San Francisco police. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 25, 2017

San Francisco police are investigating a body found this morning in Bernal Heights park. Park is closed. pic.twitter.com/571GFtaIX7 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 25, 2017

San Francisco police say a man's body was found at Bernal Heights Park after he was fatally stabbed.Police said the park will be closed while they conduct a homicide investigation.