The Addison-Penzak Jewish Community Center in Los Gatos has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.The APJCC posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. about the evacuation, saying everyone is safe and parents have been notified about where and how to pick up their children.Los Gatos police are at the scene at the center at 14855 Oka Road but were not immediately available to provide further information about the incident.Many Jewish community centers around the country have dealt with evacuations in recent weeks because of threatening calls and bomb threats, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL itself had its San Francisco office evacuated after a bomb threat last week.