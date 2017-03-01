EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1779177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A police attempted to stop a carjacking suspect by unsuccessfully deploying a spike strip during a chase in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

What began as a slow-speed chase turned wild when a carjacking suspect drove in reverse to evade police following a PIT maneuver in Redondo Beach on Wednesday.According to sheriff's officials, the chase was sparked following a reported carjacking near 68th Street and Central Avenue around 7:40 a.m. in the Florence area in South Los Angeles.South Gate police officers became involved and chased the suspect through the city's various surface streets as the suspect blew through several red lights in slow speed.The suspect eventually led police to Playa Del Rey near Los Angeles International Airport, then into El Segundo and Manhattan Beach.Police officers' first attempt to deploy a spike strip was unsuccessful. It appeared the second and third attempts were able to puncture the suspect's tires, which grew increasingly tattered as the chase continued.As the suspect drove through the narrow roads of Manhattan Beach, area residents were told to stay off the streets for their safety.The suspect continued to ignore traffic laws and eventually drove into the Hermosa Beach area, then into Redondo Beach. That's where police pulled off a PIT maneuver, spinning the suspect's car around to face the opposite direction.That didn't stop the suspect, who put the car into reverse and sped away from police.The suspect's car finally came to a stop along Pacific Coast Highway near Palos Verdes Boulevard after police conducted several more PIT maneuvers. PCH was shut down in both directions in the area due to the police activity.The suspect appeared to be alone in the vehicle, though that was not confirmed by police.Details regarding the initial carjacking incident were scarce, but sheriff's officials said the carjacking victim is OK.Hermosa Beach police joined the pursuit on ground, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked the chase by air. An armored vehicle also began following the suspect when the chase went through Hermosa Beach.