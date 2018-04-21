CDC expands warning to consumers over tainted romaine lettuce

MARK OSBORNE
The Centers for Disease Control is expanding its warning over romaine lettuce tainted with E. coli. The lettuce is responsible for at least 53 people falling ill, including 31 hospitalizations, in 16 states.

The CDC had previously warned consumers only about chopped romaine lettuce, but is now saying anyone who purchased any type of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, region should throw it out.

"Based on new information, CDC is expanding its warning to consumers to cover all types of romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona growing region," the CDC said in a statement. "This warning now includes whole heads and hearts of romaine lettuce, in addition to chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine.

"Do not buy or eat romaine lettuce at a grocery store or restaurant unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region," it adds.

The warning was expanded on Friday after someone at a correctional facility in Alaska reported getting sick from whole heads of lettuce.

The CDC has not listed any brand or product names affected, just the location, saying "no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified."

Of the 31 people hospitalized due to E. coli, five have developed kidney failure, the CDC said. No one has died. Symptoms of E. coli infections include diarrhea, cramps and vomiting, and severe infections can even be life-threatening.

States which have reported illnesses include Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginian and Washington. Idaho and Pennsylvania have seen the most cases with 10 and 12, respectively.

This is the second time in a week the CDC has warned consumers about tainted food. More than 200 million eggs were recalled by a distributor last weekend over salmonella concerns.
