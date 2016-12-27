NEWS

Cement truck overturns in Sausalito home's driveway
Crews were busy trying to remove a cement truck that overturned in the driveway of a Sausalito home Tuesday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews were busy trying to remove a cement truck that overturned in the driveway of a Sausalito home Tuesday afternoon.


The accident happened on Lower Crescent Avenue near Main Street, leaving the home with a hole in its driveway.

No one was injured, but the truck had to be removed in pieces due to the size, and location of the accident.
