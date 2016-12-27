Crews on scene in Sausalito

They have to move the cement truck which flipped just above a hillside home

They have to move the cement truck which flipped just above a hillside home

Crews were busy trying to remove a cement truck that overturned in the driveway of a Sausalito home Tuesday afternoon.The accident happened on Lower Crescent Avenue near Main Street, leaving the home with a hole in its driveway.No one was injured, but the truck had to be removed in pieces due to the size, and location of the accident.