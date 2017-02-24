Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack

A 10-month-old boy was attacked by an 80-pound Shepherd-mix dog Friday afternoon and was rushed to a local hospital with head injuries. The boy is conscious and crying.Contra Costa Animal Services says the boy's mother was home with two kids and the dog and the kids were in a nearby room with him.The mother says she heard the older child tell the dog to stop growling and entered the room to find the dog attacking her 10-month-old child."When we got here, the dog was actually still running freely in the yard," said Sgt. Chris Blakely of the Concord police. "One of our biggest challenges was getting to that child, getting that child out safely without having one of our officers getting charged by that dog."Officials say the child is doing "pretty well" after the incident.Concord fire and police officials responded to the scene and could not get into the property because they say the dog was challenging them at the gate.Concord police confirmed one of their officers shot and killed a "family" dog after the boy was bitten.Animal control officers arrived on scene after the dog was killed to take the dog to their Martinez shelter.