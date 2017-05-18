Contest launched to name osprey chicks in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --There are now two hungry chicks starring in the Bay Area's first live osprey nest cam in Richmond, and now the Golden Gate Audubon Society is launching a contest to name them!
Osprey fans have through Sunday night, May 21, to submit names for the chicks here or on the BayOspreys Facebook page. Names will be narrowed down to a few finalists by nest cam managers, after which everyone will have the chance to vote.
Click here to watch the live stream.
