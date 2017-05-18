BIRDS

Contest launched to name osprey chicks in Richmond

A second osprey chick hatched on Sunday at the Rosie the Riveter National Park in Richmond, Calif. It's seen on a live camera on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Photo by Golden Gate Audubon Society)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
There are now two hungry chicks starring in the Bay Area's first live osprey nest cam in Richmond, and now the Golden Gate Audubon Society is launching a contest to name them!

Osprey fans have through Sunday night, May 21, to submit names for the chicks here or on the BayOspreys Facebook page. Names will be narrowed down to a few finalists by nest cam managers, after which everyone will have the chance to vote.

