OAKLAND, Calif. --An unstable construction crane that was on the brink of collapse Saturday at a construction site near the border of Oakland and Emeryville has been removed, according to fire officials.
That crane is what everyone is worried might collapse #emeryvillefire pic.twitter.com/nm2dXMVxx5— Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) May 13, 2017
Shortly after 2 a.m., Alameda County Fire Department officials posted an update on Twitter saying that the crane was safely removed and there were no reports of injuries.
The crane is located at a construction site at 3800 San Pablo Ave., where a five-alarm fire broke out Saturday morning. The crane was damaged in the fire, fire officials said.
Update: #ALCOFirefighters, Oakland firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at 3800 San Pablo on Oakland/Emeryville border. No reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/0lwKFzRZx2— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 13, 2017
Fire officials warned that the damaged crane could fall, and 35 people living in the 3900 block of Adeline Street were evacuated as a result.
The fire at 3800 San Pablo broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and was contained at 7:16 a.m. No one was injured, fire officials said.
Fire & Smoke coming from Oakland fire scene again. pic.twitter.com/JsOx3B2t6d— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 13, 2017
Fire officials said that crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning to extinguish spot fires.
Updates: Red Cross has arrived to help evacuated residents. The ACSO UAS team is on scene to provide aerial footage of the fire. #Emeryville pic.twitter.com/91DSRsUCyu— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 13, 2017