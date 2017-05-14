NEWS

Crane removed from scene of massive 5-alarm fire near Oakland-Emeryville border

EMBED </>More Videos

An unstable construction crane that was on the brink of collapse Saturday at a construction site near the border of Oakland and Emeryville has been removed, according to fire officials. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. --
An unstable construction crane that was on the brink of collapse Saturday at a construction site near the border of Oakland and Emeryville has been removed, according to fire officials.


Shortly after 2 a.m., Alameda County Fire Department officials posted an update on Twitter saying that the crane was safely removed and there were no reports of injuries.

The crane is located at a construction site at 3800 San Pablo Ave., where a five-alarm fire broke out Saturday morning. The crane was damaged in the fire, fire officials said.


Fire officials warned that the damaged crane could fall, and 35 people living in the 3900 block of Adeline Street were evacuated as a result.

The fire at 3800 San Pablo broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and was contained at 7:16 a.m. No one was injured, fire officials said.


Fire officials said that crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning to extinguish spot fires.

Related Topics:
newsfirebuilding fireconstructionOaklandEmeryville
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SFPD investigating a shooting involving two cars
Former DNI Clapper says Russia likely sees Comey's firing as 'another victory'
Warner would 'love' Comey to testify in open hearing
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after crash in Fremont
WATCH: Warriors face Spurs in Game 1 at 12 p.m. on ABC7
Six Flags parks bet on Warriors, Spurs series
Ailing Warriors coach Kerr attends practice
Threes could be key in Spurs-Warriors series opener
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Fundraiser held for South Bay wild animal rescue
Show More
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Concord police chase ends in fatal crash
Police make arrest after string of suspicious car fires
Motorcyclist killed by DUI driver on I-80
Missing 11-year-old boy found
More News
Top Video
Fundraiser held for South Bay wild animal rescue
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after crash in Fremont
Concord police chase ends in fatal crash
Ailing Warriors coach Kerr attends practice
More Video