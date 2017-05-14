That crane is what everyone is worried might collapse #emeryvillefire pic.twitter.com/nm2dXMVxx5 — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) May 13, 2017

Update: #ALCOFirefighters, Oakland firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at 3800 San Pablo on Oakland/Emeryville border. No reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/0lwKFzRZx2 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 13, 2017

Fire & Smoke coming from Oakland fire scene again. pic.twitter.com/JsOx3B2t6d — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 13, 2017

Updates: Red Cross has arrived to help evacuated residents. The ACSO UAS team is on scene to provide aerial footage of the fire. #Emeryville pic.twitter.com/91DSRsUCyu — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 13, 2017

An unstable construction crane that was on the brink of collapse Saturday at a construction site near the border of Oakland and Emeryville has been removed, according to fire officials.Shortly after 2 a.m., Alameda County Fire Department officials posted an update on Twitter saying that the crane was safely removed and there were no reports of injuries.The crane is located at a construction site at 3800 San Pablo Ave., where a five-alarm fire broke out Saturday morning. The crane was damaged in the fire, fire officials said.Fire officials warned that the damaged crane could fall, and 35 people living in the 3900 block of Adeline Street were evacuated as a result.The fire at 3800 San Pablo broke out shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and was contained at 7:16 a.m. No one was injured, fire officials said.Fire officials said that crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning to extinguish spot fires.