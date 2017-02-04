People in SF are gearing up for a second weekend of protests against President Trump's #travelban Exec. Order. pic.twitter.com/4UBbcayKLs — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) February 4, 2017

A large crowd gathered in San Francisco's Civic Center area Saturday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.The crowd in front of City Hall grew significantly shortly before 4 p.m. as demonstrators held up signs denouncing the President's plan for a border wall, and executive orders he has signed since taking office.Many of the demonstrators joined in a chant cheering, "No ban, no wall!""America does come first and we have to all work together to make different ways, you can't just ban people from coming to America, this is what made America," Oakland resident Mary Kaaid said.Event organizers say they want the demonstration to be peaceful and to allow people to share stories."Organizing means talking to your members of Congress, trying to get them through all avenues, writing them, calling them, showing up to their town hall meetings," organizer Camilia Razavi said.