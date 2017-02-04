NEWS

Large crowd gathers to protest President Trump in San Francisco

EMBED </>More News Videos

A large crowd was gathering in San Francisco's Civic Center area to protest President Donald Trump Saturday. (KGO-TV)

by Sergio Quintana
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A large crowd gathered in San Francisco's Civic Center area Saturday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

The crowd in front of City Hall grew significantly shortly before 4 p.m. as demonstrators held up signs denouncing the President's plan for a border wall, and executive orders he has signed since taking office.

Many of the demonstrators joined in a chant cheering, "No ban, no wall!"

"America does come first and we have to all work together to make different ways, you can't just ban people from coming to America, this is what made America," Oakland resident Mary Kaaid said.

Event organizers say they want the demonstration to be peaceful and to allow people to share stories.

"Organizing means talking to your members of Congress, trying to get them through all avenues, writing them, calling them, showing up to their town hall meetings," organizer Camilia Razavi said.
Related Topics:
newscivic centerprotestdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpexecutive orderimmigrationimmigration reformpoliticsSan FranciscoSan Francisco City HallCivic Center
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
Father of Louvre Attack Suspect Defends Son
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Travel Ban Restraining Order
More News
Top Stories
Volunteers, supporters greet immigrants arriving at SFO
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
$1.1 million wager placed on underdog Falcons
Falcons QB Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Offensive Player of Year
Homeland Security changes immigration protocol after judge's ruling
Bay Area diet doctor peddles extreme weight loss, loses license
Show More
Canton calls LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Jerry Jones, 3 others
Oakland police investigate fatal shooting
White House vows to challenge orders against travel ban
Santa Clara legal seminar hosts confusion, hope
Steph Curry's Brita Super Bowl ad battles bullying
More News
Top Video
Volunteers, supporters greet immigrants arriving at SFO
Steph Curry's Brita Super Bowl ad battles bullying
Oakland police investigate fatal shooting
Classic Ferrari found tucked away inside Hollywood apartment
More Video