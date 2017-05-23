NEWS

Danville police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police provided these images of a suspect in a bank robbery in Danville, Calif. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Photos by Danville PD)

DANVILLE, Calif. --
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank in Danville Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Bank of the West located at 307 Diablo Road around 9:10 a.m.

The suspect handed a note demanding money to the teller, then fled. He was last seen heading north on West El Pintado Road.

He was described as a white man with a slender build, standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall. He apparently had a fake beard painted on his face and was wearing black pants with a black shirt and a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to call Danville police at (925) 820-2144.
