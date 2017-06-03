U.S. & WORLD

Detectives: Papa John's employees sold drugs out of pizza boxes

EMBED </>More Videos

According to police, two Papa John's employees peddled drugs out of pizza boxes. (KOMO-TV)

SAMMAMISH, Washington --
Two employees at a Papa John's restaurant are accused of selling cocaine out of pizza boxes, according to detectives.

A six-month investigation dubbed 'Operation Extra Olives' led investigators to the men, who allegedly stashed drugs in the restaurant's sinks, soap dispensers and cash register.

When the two men ran out of drugs, they introduced undercover detectives to other local drug dealers in their network, the sheriff's office told KOMO-TV.

In all, detective seized nearly $30,000 in cash, a vehicle and the drugs. Five people were arrested, ranging in age from 18 to 26.

In a statement, Papa John's said it has "zero tolerance for this type of offense and illegal behavior" and said the franchisee took immediate action with the health department to clear the restaurant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldpizzadrug bustillegal drugscocaineWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Police say 6 victims killed in London terror attacks; 3 attackers also dead
Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree
What Really Matters: Keeping the main thing the main thing
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Police say 6 victims killed in London terror attacks; 3 attackers also dead
6 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'terrorist incident' in London
President Trump pushes travel ban after London 'terrorist incidents'
Pedestrian killed in car crash that shut down roadway in Richmond
More News
Top Stories
Police say 6 victims killed in London terror attacks; 3 attackers also dead
Demonstrators rally for impartial Russia investigation
6 killed, 3 suspects dead after 'terrorist incident' in London
1 arrest made after Australian tourist killed in San Francisco
Oakland fire airlifts 11-year-old from Lake Chabot campground
Pedestrian killed in car crash that shut down roadway in Richmond
Drone captures rare sighting of Baird Beaked Whales
Show More
Tuna containing Hepatitis A may have been served at 5 Bay Area restaurants
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
Warriors transform Oakland school with help from NBA Cares program
Pro-Trump rally held in support of withdraw from Paris Climate Agreement
Deadly Denny's fight under investigation
More News
Top Video
Video from scene of London Bridge incident
Demonstrators rally for impartial Russia investigation
1 arrest made after Australian tourist killed in San Francisco
Deadly Denny's fight under investigation
More Video