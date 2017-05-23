NEWS

Driver dies in massive tanker fire in Central Valley

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck driver is dead after a series of fiery explosions on a Central California highway, when his truck burst into flames as it was delivering gasoline. Video courtesy of Guy Vesco. (KFSN)

ATWATER, Calif. --
Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 has reopened after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway. The southbound Applegate exit remains closed.

EMBED More News Videos

A large fire was burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif. on May 23, 2017.


According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver of the tanker died at the scene.



Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsfiremerced countycrashtruck firetruck crashhighway 99Fresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
More News
Top Stories
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
Another massive landslide cuts off Hwy 1 access to Big Sur
California botulism outbreak is rare case of deadly disease
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
Disruptive passenger in Trump cap delays Shanghai flight
Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack
Show More
EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake
Woman fatally shot at Richmond park identified
Danville police searching for bank robbery suspect
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Manchester Arena terror attack suspect identified
More News
Top Video
San Leandro restaurant employee shot during robbery
British prime minister raises terror threat level to critical
Young witnesses describe chaos after Manchester arena explosion
Vigil held for victims of deadly Manchester Arena attack
More Video