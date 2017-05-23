Driver dies in massive tanker fire in Central Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2028643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large fire was burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif. on May 23, 2017.

CHP says the tanker truck driver is dead, the only known death here. Applegate exit off 99 closed for two days. #AtwaterFire @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/mMzQddYuhR — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 23, 2017

Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 has reopened after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway. The southbound Applegate exit remains closed.According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver of the tanker died at the scene.Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as more information becomes available.