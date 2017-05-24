NEWS

East Bay man charged with several counts of child pornography, sentenced to 10 years in prison

An East Bay man charged with several counts of child pornography and will spend the next 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he gets out. (Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department )

Two months after he was arrested, an East Bay man has pleaded guilty to charges that will send him to prison on a 10 year sentence.

33-year-old Pablo Ruiz pleaded guilty to child molestation, child pornography, and committing sex acts on an unconscious minor.

Deputies arrested him in March after detectives in Virginia got in touch saying Ruiz was trading child porn over the internet.

Ruiz will have to register as a sex offender.
