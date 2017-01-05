GHOST SHIP FIRE

East Bay State Senator proposes legislation in wake of Oakland Ghost Ship fire

The Ghost Ship warehouse is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay State Senator plans to introduce legislation to help artists comply with construction codes to prevent another tragedy like the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland that killed 36 people.

RELATED: Photos show inside Oakland Ghost Ship before deadly fire

State Senator Nancy Skinner says she will propose giving building inspectors expanded authority to enter properties. The legislation would also provide financial loans to help building owners meet safety codes.

The December 2nd fire inside the converted East Oakland warehouse sent shockwaves through the Bay Area artists' community.

EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder speaks out after fire

The cause of the fire has still not been determined.
