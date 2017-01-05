An East Bay State Senator plans to introduce legislation to help artists comply with construction codes to prevent another tragedy like the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland that killed 36 people.State Senator Nancy Skinner says she will propose giving building inspectors expanded authority to enter properties. The legislation would also provide financial loans to help building owners meet safety codes.The December 2nd fire inside the converted East Oakland warehouse sent shockwaves through the Bay Area artists' community.The cause of the fire has still not been determined.