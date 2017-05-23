NEWS

EBMUD makes estimated $120,000 mail mistake

An EBMUD customer pours water out of the faucet in this file photo. (KGO-TV)

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
Despite the successful conservation efforts of its 1.3 million customers, EBMUD is proposing a rate increase of nearly 20 percent over the next two years.

Before the district can raise rates, it has to hold public hearings and ratepayers have to be sent notices about those meetings 30 days in advance.

But thanks to a date error, EBMUD didn't send notices to all its customers so now they've been reprinted and have to be sent again.

That will cost about $120,000.

It's an insult to injury for ratepayers who will likely get a 9.25 percent increase this year and 9 percent next year. That's money the district says it needs to pay for shortfalls in revenue, thanks to all the conservation, and pipe upgrades and maintenance deferred during the lean drought years.

Laura Anthony will have the full story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News.
