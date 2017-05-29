NEWS

Elderly couple fends off intruder in bloody attack in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials say a suspected burglar picked the wrong senior couple to attack in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County Sheriff's officials say a suspected burglar picked the wrong senior couple to attack in San Jose.

Yousef and Christina Youkhaneh say they confronted a homeless woman who tried to attack Christina at their house house on McKee Road near Eastside Drive on Sunday night.

They say the intruder hit Christina, 76, in the head twice with a stick, as she was putting on her shoes in the backyard. The suspect, Rehnu Singh, 50, then ran off.

Youkhaneh heard his wife call for help and he jumped into action, going outside only to see his wife bleeding from the head. Christina told her husband to catch the suspect. Without hesitating, Yousef, who is 86-years-old, chased down the suspect.

Yousef Youkhaneh, 82, of San Jose, fought off an intruder, who attacked his wife in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, May 29, 2017.



Youkhaneh says he struggled with the suspect beginning in the backyard and that it continued onto the driveway and then into the street.

"She hit me, she was like tiger, very strong. She (tried to) run away, but I didn't let her run away," explained Youkhaneh. He held her down in the middle of the street until deputies arrived. He says it was a 10 minute struggle.

Christina needed 8 stiches to fix the cut to her head. She called her husband a "hero" for fighting and catching the suspect. The couple has been married for 52 years.

Singh, who is a transient on probation, according to Santa Clara Sheriff's Office, was arrested on assault with deadly weapon, elder abuse and attempted burglary.

An 82-year-old San Jose man fought off a burglar who attacked his wife.


The stick used in attack on Christina Youkhaneh, 76, in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, May 28, 2017.



Related Topics:
newselder abuseattacksanta clara countyinvestigationpoliceSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Navy SEAL killed in parachute accident honored at Memorial Day ceremony
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: 2 killed, 6 hurt in Alameda rollover crash
Punches thrown during Giants vs Nationals game in SF
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Fremont
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
Show More
Carrasco wins again; Indians hit 3 HRs, beat Oakland 5-3
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Giraffe dies at Pennsylvania zoo after suffering neck injury
More News
Top Video
JFK's life, legacy celebrated on his 100th birthday
Nonprofit heals wounds on both sides of Vietnam War
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
Anti-Trump float amuses, angers some in Mill Valley
More Video