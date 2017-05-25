NEWS

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Video shows goats fleeing fast-moving fire in Milpitas

EMBED </>More Videos

A herd of goats frantically tried to flee a 1-alarm vegetation fire that ripped through a hillside near an East Milpitas neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. The dramatic moments were captured by Sky7, and it's video you'll see only on ABC7 News. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
A herd of goats frantically tried to flee a 1-alarm vegetation fire that ripped through a hillside near an East Milpitas neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. The dramatic moments were captured by Sky7, and it's video you'll see only on ABC7 News.

Just around noon, fire, emergency, and animal control crews responded after a report of a transformer explosion. The fire ignited following the blast and threatened one home and several vehicles.

But many anxious neighbors were concerned for about 20 goats that live and graze on the land. They do their part to reduce the fire risk.

"It's upsetting to me because there are homes right there," said Milpitas resident Sera Schroedter. "And there are animals and I have a little one too."

Amazingly, all of the goats managed to survive. Animal control officers transported three with minor injuries. Three others are being evaluated.

VIDEO: Goats flee fast-moving grass fire in Milpitas
EMBED More News Videos

A herd of goats that live and feed on a hill in Milpitas ran for their lives as a brush fire raced through the dry grass. Even though the situation looks dire, officials say all the animals survived. Here's a look at the dramatic video.


As for the hillside where they lived, a good portion is burned.

"We are mopping up some of the vegetation on the slope," said Milpitas Department Chief Richard Frawley. "We are currently estimating the size of the fire to be about six acres."

The chief says the grass fire is a close call -- a reminder we're at the beginning of what's expected to be a busy wildfire season.
Related Topics:
newsanimalgoatbrush firefirefightersfireanimal rescueanimals in perilMilpitas
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Massive pallet fire rages through Stockton -- WATCH LIVE
Awkward moment when Trump pushes a prime minister
Jared Kushner examined as part of FBI Russia investigation
Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO
FBI deflects House Oversight Committee's request for documents
More News
Top Stories
Massive pallet fire rages through Stockton -- WATCH LIVE
East Bay soccer coach accused of molesting child
Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
Redwood City students train to save lives in case of mass casualty event
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
Michael Finney debunks green tea weigh loss myth
Show More
Take a ride on Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy ride set to open
Woman who contracted botulism in NorCal sues nacho cheese-dip maker
Mark Zuckerberg delivers Harvard commencement address
UCSF doctor accused of fraudulently prescribing Ritalin
Moraga residents raise funds for security cameras
More News
Top Video
Michael Finney debunks green tea weigh loss myth
Redwood City students train to save lives in case of mass casualty event
UCSF doctor accused of fraudulently prescribing Ritalin
Woman who contracted botulism in NorCal sues nacho cheese-dip maker
More Video