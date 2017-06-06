NEWS

Fatal motorcycle crash prompts NB I-880 shutdown in San Leandro

Traffic is seen on the northbound lanes of I-880 in San Leandro, Calif. after a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV on Interstate Highway 880 in San Leandro this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on northbound Highway 880 just south of Davis Street at 4:05 p.m

All lanes of traffic are blocked, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 4:14 p.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted off to Davis Street.

There is no estimate for when the roadway will reopen.

The Alameda County coroner's bureau has been called to the scene of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

