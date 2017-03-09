Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The father of a South Bay man accused of stalking minors is defending him. Rajeev Sanhi, 35, is accused of stalking underage girls. Police say he even had a shrine of some of them.
"It's very overwhelming for me," said Sanhi's father Paul. "I could not sleep last night."
Paul recalls the knock on his door by police early Wednesday morning, then the search of his Cupertino home.
"They took my son into custody. They took my PC, my other son's PC and I don't understand why," he told ABC7 News.
After the search, Paul learned of the charges against his son. Sanhi is accused of stalking at least four underage girls and Santa Clara County detectives believe there could be a total of 19 possible victims.
Police collected photos they say were in a sort of shrine on a wall.
"They didn't show us the search warrant," said Paul. "I asked them. I insisted, and they grabbed my shirt and pulled me outside."
He says eventually one detective showed him the warrant after the search.
"Whatever accusations in that search warrant was, they were false because I know my son," Paul told ABC7 News.
Authorities say Sanhi ran a website called JC Makeover where he talked about inner beauty and Jesus. In one excerpt, he tells girls to say not to drugs, alcohol, and hooking-up.
Deputies are following up on new calls and leads.
"I am feeling very depressed about this," Paul added.
When asked if he thought that behavior was inappropriate, Paul replied, "No, but I don't think he was doing that."
Sanhi is in Santa Clara County jail and his bail is set at $200,000.
Investigators are working to locate other potential victims. They ask anyone who has had an inappropriate encounter with Sanhi to contact them and come forward.