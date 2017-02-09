NEWS

Father of two identified as construction worker killed on Highway 17

EMBED </>More News Videos

Robert "Bobby" Gill was identified as the construction worker killed on Highway 17 Thursday afternoon. He was working to clean up a mudslide when there was an accident with a dump truck. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A married father of two was killed and another man injured in an accident with a dump truck on Highway 17 Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County

Robert "Bobby" Gill from Los Banos had been working with Graniterock Construction Company for more than 15 years. He was working to clear the slide Thursday. That work is now suspended, we don't know for how long.

The company tweeted that image of the 54-year-old with their condolences Thursday evening.

"He was a beloved, well-respected member of our construction team and someone we are completely devastated by his loss," said co-worker Shanna Crigger.

The incident happened just after 12 p.m. A second Graniterock employee was also hit, but his injuries are not critical.

"We were flagged down by a passerby," said Trista Drake of Caltrans. "Luckily the CHP was right there on the scene. The medic got up here quickly. We expedited fire and ambulance to get the gentlemen who was trapped and extricated quickly and get him to valley medical."

Caltrans says work to clear the slide has been suspended and will not resume until the investigation into what happened is complete.

Until the slide is cleared, the Northbound lanes of Highway 17 remain closed at Vine Hill Road. Both directions of traffic are sharing the southbound lanes for a little more than a mile.

Caltrans had said the highway would reopen Monday at the earliest, but that estimate has likely changed since the deadly accident.
Related Topics:
newscaltranstraffic fatalitiesaccidentstormmudslidesanta cruz countyconstructionSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump Phones Iraqi PM About Travel Ban
Chuck Schumer, Peter King, React to 9th Circuit Court Opinion
Trump Calls Ruling Blocking Executive Order a 'Political Decision'
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City pd makes it right
More News
Top Stories
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City pd makes it right
North Bay residents ready for rain to end
Trump vows to continue travel ban legal battle
Marin County residents make most of storm
Two injured in San Francisco Muni train shooting
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
Trump responds to ruling on travel ban: 'See you in court'
Show More
Warriors take on OKC Thunder Saturday on ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Michael Finney will answer consumer questions in Daly City
Drivers in Sonoma get stuck in flooded roads
Construction worker hit by truck killed in Santa Cruz County
More News
Top Video
North Bay residents ready for rain to end
Girl scout and mother robbed at gunpoint, Union City pd makes it right
Trump vows to continue travel ban legal battle
Napa County fights through mudslides, rain
More Video