NEWS

Garner boy who became honorary police officer dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Khamari Campbell, 9, became an honorary Garner police officer in February.

GARNER, North Carolina --
A brave Garner fourth-grader who got to fulfill some big wishes has lost his battle with cancer.

Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema tweeted Tuesday evening that Khamari Campbell, 9, had died. Khamari received a brain tumor diagnosis in September 2016.



Khamari, who attended Creech Road Elementary School, had always wanted to be a police officer, so the Garner department made him an honorary officer on Feb. 11.

"So he took a special oath that was designed for him in terms of being an honorary police officer," Zuidema said that day.

On Tuesday, it was a more somber tone as the chief announced "with great sorrow" the news of Khamari's passing.

Zuidema later tweeted that "Khamari was an amazing young man with a great spirit and love of law enforcement."

Khamari also realized another dream in December, when he got his wish to meet NBA star Stephen Curry.

Khamari and his family flew to Oakland to watch Curry's Golden State Warriors practice, meet the team and attend a game.

Khamari's dad, Terek Campbell, said in December that it was an emotional and overwhelming moment for him and his son, one neither would ever forget.

Chief Zuidema asked everyone Tuesday night to keep the Campbell family in their thoughts and prayers.
Related Topics:
newscancerchildren's healthwake county newschild deathu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Garner boy with brain tumor becomes honorary officer
Garner boy battling cancer gets wish, meets Steph Curry
NEWS
Arrest made in the death of Texas teen who was killed hours after graduation
Cal-OSHA investigating water park where boy flew off slide
Attorney discusses settlement for Abuslin police sex scandal case -- WATCH LIVE
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
Hillary Clinton's loss was 'unexpected blessing' for the family, says daughter
More News
Top Stories
Attorney discusses settlement for Abuslin police sex scandal case -- WATCH LIVE
Traffic backup on Bay Bridge after man climbs on middle anchorage
LeBron James' home vandalized, spray-painted with racial slur
Warm Springs BART station weekend closure
Report: UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room
Bay Area officials team up with carpool app to alleviate traffic jams
White House official: Trump plans to pull US from Paris deal
Show More
Novato High School student named athlete of the month
Laptop battery causes fire on SFO bound flight
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
More News
Top Video
Warm Springs BART station weekend closure
Traffic backup on Bay Bridge after man climbs on middle anchorage
Report: UC Berkeley to offer gender-inclusive locker room
Helicopter rescues climbers from Colorado mountain
More Video