Gunman killed after deadly hostage-taking rampage at French supermarket

RYM MOMTAZ
Authorities killed a gunman in southern France today after his hostage-taking attack on a supermarket left two other people dead, officials said.

A female customer and a male employee died after the assailant opened fire inside the Super U market in the small town of Trebes.

The gunman took hostages and barricaded himself inside the supermarket for about two hours as police surrounded the building outside, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said at a news conference this afternoon.

Authorities ultimately entered the market and fatally shot the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, according to Collomb.

The gunman had earlier hijacked a car in the neighboring town of Carcassonne, killing the driver and injuring a passenger. He then shot at a group of police officers who were jogging together, injuring one of them, before driving to the supermarket in Trebes, according to Collomb.

As the hostage-taking situation unfolded, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggests the incident "seems to be a terrorist act."

ISIS later claimed responsibility in a statement via its Amaq News Agency, saying in Arabic that "a soldier of the Islamic State" carried out the attack in Trebes "in response to calls to target the coalition countries."

At a news conference this afternoon, Collomb told reporters Lakdim lived in Carcassonne and was known to local police as a petty criminal and small-time drug dealer. Investigators believe he acted alone in today's alleged attack.

Collomb said the gunman, while holding hostages, demanded that authorities release Salah Abdeslam, the only living suspect and the alleged mastermind in the 2015 terror attacks in Paris that left 130 dead.

French prosecutors are treating today's incident as terrorism.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Memorial to be held today for Marin County deputy killed in crash
1 dead in accident that shuts down El Camino in Santa Clara
President Trump 'considering' veto of spending bill
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, shot dead by police
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
Show More
VOTE: Have you deleted Facebook?
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Professional basketball dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
More Photos