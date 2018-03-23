Gunman killed after deadly hostage-taking rampage at French supermarket

Authorities killed a gunman in southern France today after his hostage-taking attack on a supermarket left two other people dead, officials said.
A female customer and a male employee died after the assailant opened fire inside the Super U market in the small town of Trebes.
The gunman took hostages and barricaded himself inside the supermarket for about two hours as police surrounded the building outside, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said at a news conference this afternoon.
Authorities ultimately entered the market and fatally shot the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, according to Collomb.
The gunman had earlier hijacked a car in the neighboring town of Carcassonne, killing the driver and injuring a passenger. He then shot at a group of police officers who were jogging together, injuring one of them, before driving to the supermarket in Trebes, according to Collomb.
As the hostage-taking situation unfolded, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggests the incident "seems to be a terrorist act."
ISIS later claimed responsibility in a statement via its Amaq News Agency, saying in Arabic that "a soldier of the Islamic State" carried out the attack in Trebes "in response to calls to target the coalition countries."
At a news conference this afternoon, Collomb told reporters Lakdim lived in Carcassonne and was known to local police as a petty criminal and small-time drug dealer. Investigators believe he acted alone in today's alleged attack.
Collomb said the gunman, while holding hostages, demanded that authorities release Salah Abdeslam, the only living suspect and the alleged mastermind in the 2015 terror attacks in Paris that left 130 dead.
French prosecutors are treating today's incident as terrorism.
ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.
