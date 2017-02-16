NEWS

HazMat team called in after reports of gas leak inside Alameda home

Firefighters on the scene of a reported gas leak in Alameda, Calif. on Thursday February 16, 2017. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA, Calif. --
Reports of a natural gas leak inside an Alameda residence Thursday morning appear to be unfounded but firefighters found a different unidentified substance inside, officials said.

A possible gas leak was reported at 10:28 a.m. inside a residence in the area of 700 Central Ave., according to Alameda Fire Capt. Jim Colburn.

PG&E crews responded to the home but did not detect any gas in the air. As a precaution, firefighters asked them to shut the gas off for the home and PG&E crews remain in the area to assist, PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said.

Firefighters found a small amount of a solid unknown substance inside the residence and called in a hazardous materials team to assist them, according to Colburn.

As of about 12:15 p.m., they were still working on making sure the area is safe. Residents have been asked to avoid the area.
