HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire

Video courtesy of Guy Vesco (KFSN)

ATWATER, Calif. --
Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway.

A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.


According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said one person has died. They also said the driver is missing.

A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.




This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
