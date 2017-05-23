HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire

ATWATER, Calif. --Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway.
According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said one person has died. They also said the driver is missing.
Southbound traffic is a mess on Applegate as drivers detour off Highway 99 because of the Atwater fire. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1rlhjw6MyR— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 23, 2017
