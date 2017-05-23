HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2027420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2027436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.

Southbound traffic is a mess on Applegate as drivers detour off Highway 99 because of the Atwater fire. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1rlhjw6MyR — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) May 23, 2017

Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway.According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said one person has died. They also said the driver is missing.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.