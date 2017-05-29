Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide

There's a major investigation into what went wrong at the grand opening of a Bay Area water park. A young boy fell off a slide this weekend at The Wave Waterpark in Dublin, prompting the closure of several attractions.The Emerald Plunge slide and the teal one next to it will be closed on Monday but still will be getting a lot of attention.A group of people were looking it over Monday morning before the park opened. A city spokesperson says that representatives from the slide manufacturer are here, along with inspectors from a division of Cal OSHA, to figure out why this happened and how it can be prevented.On the park's opening day Friday, a 10-year-old boy fell off of the Emerald Slide. He was checked out at the hospital and is OK.While officials inside try to figure out what happened, some on the outside are doing some speculating.One resident, who is a pool contractor, wonders why these slides aren't treated like playground slides, with a soft rubber base surrounding them.A third slide was shut down on Sunday because there was a malfunction in the device that monitors water flow pressure. That slide will be open on Monday, so four of the six slides here will be open.A city spokesperson says they will tell ABC7 News the findings of these inspectors as soon as they know them. But they are unsure of when that will be.