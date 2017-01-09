Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in San Jose

A shooting involving CHP officers in San Jose is now under investigation and could impact your commute.It's not clear what triggered the shooting, but we do know it took place just before midnight on the connector from northbound 101 to northbound 880. A suspect was hospitalized in the shooting. That ramp will be closed until the investigation is complete.Prior to the shooting, the officer involved had called for help. The suspect was taken to the hospital, condition unknown, to a local trauma center.