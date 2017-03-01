NEWS

Judge rules wife of Orlando gunman can be released on bond

EMBED </>More News Videos

A federal judge in Oakland ruled the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter will be released from jail while she awaits trial. (KGO-TV)

A federal judge in California won't immediately release the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub, putting the order on hold for two days so prosecutors can appeal.

RELATED: Wife of Pulse shooter charged with aiding and abetting

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu decided Wednesday that 31-year-old Noor Salman isn't a flight risk or a danger to public safety and should leave jail ahead of trial.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, and lying to investigators after the June shooting that killed 49 people. She has pleaded not guilty.

The judge says there's no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State group or holds extremist views. Mateen pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

The Orlando shooter reportedly texted his wife during the attack and she accompanied him on at least one trip to a gun shop as he bought ammunition.

Salman, 30, grew up in Rodeo and married the Orlando gunman in the Bay Area in 2011.
Related Topics:
newsorlando mass shootingcourtmass shootinggunsgun violenceinvestigationOakland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
A look at Trump's Cabinet picks
More News
Top Stories
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss at least 4 weeks due to injury
Uber CEO apologizes after argument with driver
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
Teens missing since 1971 found in submerged car
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Show More
Bay Area Democrats respond to Trump's joint address
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Twin Peaks tavern in Castro District celebrated for gay rights history
Apartment red-tagged where Berkeley couple, 2 cats died
Trump pitches unity to Congress amid turbulent start to presidency
More News
Top Video
Trumps speech leaves GOP divided on key issues
Uber CEO apologizes after argument with driver
SFPD: 2 detained after parachuting off Hilton Hotel
South Bay preschool mourns teacher killed in SoCal plane crash
More Video