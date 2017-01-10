LAPD

Los Angeles police apprehend attempted murder suspect on 405

Los Angeles pursue an erratic, armed suspect on the 405 freeway on Jan. 9 , 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Police chased an armed suspect through the streets of the San Fernando Valley and on the 405 Freeway Monday night.

The suspect was taken into custody more than 90 minutes after the chase began.

The suspect in a silver Acura acted erratically on the freeway, continuing to slow his car down and then speed up as multiple officers followed a distance behind. He was also shouting, gesturing and at times threw clothing and other objects out his window.

He also appeared to fire a gun out his window, though it wasn't clear if he aimed at officers. Officers appeared to fire back with less-than-lethal round, hitting the rear of his vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect continued driving stop-and-go after the brief exchange.

Police believe the suspect in the silver Acura may be Marcos Tulio Flores, 32, wanted for allegedly shooting his sister-in-law early Sunday. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Finally, officers were able to PIT maneuver his vehicle, sending him spinning on the road. They surrounded his vehicle, and with the aid of a K-9, took him into custody.

