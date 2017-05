A new list has come out of the top 10 beaches in the Bay Area. According to Curbed San Francisco , here are the top beaches in the region.1) Stinson Beach2) Agate Beach Park3) Marshall's Beach4) Baker Beach5) Ocean Beach6) Fort Funston Beach Walk7) "Taco Bell" Beach8) Devil's Slide (Grey Whale Cove)9) Montara State Beach10) Pescadero State Beach