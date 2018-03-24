LIVE UPDATES: March for Our Lives: Passionate calls to end gun violence nationwide

Hundreds of thousands Americans, including children, student activists, concerned parents and angry teachers, are taking to the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities across the country in March for Our Lives rallies, demanding an end to gun violence.
The events were organized by the student survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. The students want to "demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today," according to the website set up by event organizers.
"This is more than just a march. This is more than just one day ... this is a movement," Parkland survivor Delaney Tarr, 17,told the crowd in Washington today.
Tarr said the country needs gun laws that are "more than a Band-Aid on a broken bone."
"We cannot move on. If we move on, the NRA and those against us will win. They want us to forget," she said. "Today and every day we will continue to fight for those things that are right ... we will continue to fight for our dead friends. .... All for that assault weapons ban ... all for the prohibition of high-capacity magazines."
"We're here to lead," she continued. "We're here to call out every single politician -- to force them into enacting legislation."
The rally is anchored by an event in Washington, D.C., but hundreds of sister marches are registered in every part of the nation, from Hawaii to Alaska, and from Texas to Maine. Sister marches have even spread throughout the world, from Canada to Iceland, from Spain to Israel, and India to Hong Kong.
At a rally today in Atlanta, civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said to a cheering crowd, "We are never too young -- and never too old -- to march, to speak up and find a way to do something about gun violence."
"We lost a leader that I got to know and work with 50 years ago by the name of Martin Luther King Jr. because of gun violence," Lewis said. "I am sick and tired of gun violence. I am sick of losing so many of our friends, our sisters and our brothers, our mothers and our fathers, our teachers and our students. We must stop it and we must stop it here and now!"
"It just shows that the youth are the future," Stoneman Douglas survivor Alex Wind told "Good Morning America" on Monday. "One day we're going to have a president from our generation, and we're trying to make the change before that happens."
As children and adults arrived in Washington, D.C., this morning, they streamed out of the front doors of the Union Station train station with homemade signs, some calling on Congress to pass stricter gun control laws, others criticizing the NRA, an organization they believe has too much control over the U.S. government.
Kathy Gordon, an elementary school teacher in Norfolk, Virginia, said she's marching in D.C. for tighter gun control laws, including the banning of assault guns and stronger background checks.
"It's not just a school issue -- there are many mass shootings in this country that have nothing to do with schools," Gordon told ABC News today. "Orlando, Las Vegas, Charleston. Those were not schools - those were churches, those were clubs, those were outdoor events. ... Arming school teachers or putting in an armed guard at the school doesn't change any of that."
Arming teachers would result in "unwanted disasters," Gordon said. "I want to teach kids. I don't want to be armed. ... Arm me with my books."
"I have three little boys. They're going into school and I really worry for them," Laurie, a mom from Philadelphia, told ABC News as she arrived in Washington, D.C., this morning.
She said she thinks AR-15s should be banned.
"After Sandy Hook we did nothing," she said. "It's heartbreaking."
Rebecca Boldrick, the mother of Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg, told ABC News, "As a mother and a teacher I am marching because our schools need to return to being the sanctuaries they should be. I don't want there to be any more senseless mass killings by assault rifles. I want to protect every American in school -- and in public."
Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg have donated to March for Our Lives. George and Amal Clooney, who are among the A-listers who donated, also said they will participate in the D.C. rally.
Artists including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are performing at the D.C. event.
ABC News' Katie Kindelan, Becky Perlow, Alexandra Faul, Fergal Gallagher, Brendan Rand, Samantha Reilly and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.
