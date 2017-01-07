U.S. & WORLD

Los Gatos Mom, son die after entire family falls into frozen pond
EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother and her 8-year-old son are dead after falling through ice and into a frozen pond in Kansas, police say. (KTRK)

MOUNDRIDGE, KS --
A mother and her 8-year-old son are dead after falling through ice and into a frozen pond in Kansas, police say.

The whole family fell through the ice on a pond in a local park; when first responders arrived, the father was still above water and was rescued with a rope.

Crews tried to use ladders and a hook to rescue the mom, but they couldn't reach her and had to call in a boat.

Authorities say the son was the last out of the water.

"Just a tragedy. You just feel so bad for the family. And the loved ones they left behind it's just a tragedy," Randy Frazer, who lives near the pond, told KWCH-TV.

Local officials say the family was in town from California visiting relatives.
Related Topics:
newsice rescuewinterchild killedu.s. & worlddrowningKansasLos Gatos
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Hate crime charges filed in torture of teen on Facebook Live
More u.s. & world
NEWS
What We Know About the Alleged Hate Crime Streamed Live on Facebook
Suspect Planned Fort Lauderdale Airport Attack, FBI Says
More Armed Officers Could Help Prevent Airport Shootings: Expert
Suspect Sought in Shooting of U.S. Consular Officer in Guadalajara
More News
Top Stories
Bay Area residents prepare ahead of major storm
VIDEO: 7 things to know about Sunday's major storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Raiders fall to Texans 27-14 in AFC Wildcard playoff
STORMWATCH: Sandbag locations across the Bay Area
Residents brace horses, homes for storm
STORMWATCH: Accuweather Saturday evening forecast
Show More
Raiders fans take loss with heavy hearts and hope
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Connor Cook
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Girlfriend of man killed in BART accident mourns loss
Oakland celebrate state champ McClymonds Warriors
More News
Top Video
Bay Area residents prepare ahead of major storm
Raiders fans take loss with heavy hearts and hope
VIDEO: 7 things to know about Sunday's major storm
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Connor Cook
More Video