Man, dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Bay Point

A 41-year-old man and his dog were fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in unincorporated Bay Point late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. (KGO-TV )

A 41-year-old man and his dog were fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in unincorporated Bay Point late Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded at 10:52 p.m. to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at Port Chicago Highway and Lakeview Drive.

The 41-year-old Antioch resident, whose name is not yet being released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office, was pronounced dead at the scene along with the dog, CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

Investigators have determined the suspect vehicle was traveling east on Port Chicago Highway when it struck the man and dog in the roadway before fleeing, according to the CHP.

No information about the suspect or vehicle was immediately available. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about the case is asked to contact Officer Cahoon with the Contra Costa CHP.
