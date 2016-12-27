HANUKKAH

East Coast man donates menorah after theft in San Francisco
A replacement menorah is on its way from the East Coast after one was stolen from Washington Square Park in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A generous man from the East Coast is sending a new menorah to San Francisco after a giant brass one was stolen from Washington Square Park.

Detectives with the San Francisco police department were reviewing surveillance footage from businesses alongside Washington Square Park in search of leads after the menorah was stolen.

After the theft dozens of people gathered Monday with their own menorahs to keep the lights going. "All those little menorahs yesterday brought exorbitance of light to that square," San Francisco resident Miryum Mochkin told ABC7 News.

Engineer Yochanon Bogart of MenorahToGo heard about the theft and is sending a seven-foot-tall, 50 pound menorah to replace the stolen one. "I thought if I can help and provide something that will turn something negative into a positive, it looked like an ideal thing for me to do," said Bogart.

The replacement menorah is expected to arrive Wednesday, as police continue their investigation.

"We're waiting for updates from them. They do their job well, and we trust them," said Mochkin.
Related Topics:
newshanukkahtheftpoliceinvestigationcrimereligionholidayjewishSan FranciscoNorth Beach
