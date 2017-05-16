NEWS

Missing 12-year-old girl from San Anselmo found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

A missing San Anselmo girl who was last seen Monday after school has been found safe. (KGO-TV)

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. --
A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Marin County on Monday has been found safe in San Anselmo this morning, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Treasure Anderson had last been seen at 3:15 p.m. on a bus headed home from White Hill Middle School in Fairfax but did not return home, prompting her grandmother to call police.

Police asked for the public's help in finding Treasure, then wrote on Twitter at 7:11 a.m. today that she had been found safe.

No details about where or when she was found were immediately available from police.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlmissing personmarin countymissing childrenSan Anselmo
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
9th Circuit questions Trump's statements on Muslims, president's powers in appeal
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
Trump to meet Turkey's president amid sharp differences
More News
Top Stories
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Penalty phase begins today for convicted killer in Sierra LaMar case
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Warriors will not have to face Kawhi Leonard in game 2 tonight
East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again
Family demands answers after man tased by Rohnert Park police dies
7 Things to know before you go: Tuesday
Show More
Santa Cruz area nurse, doctor charged with child sex crimes
Hijack hacks: What you need to know about 'ransomware'
Bay Area congressional leaders react to reports of Trump intel leak
Oakland native to be inducted into LPGA Hall of Fame
North Bay man detained by immigration officials
More News
Top Video
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Penalty phase begins today for convicted killer in Sierra LaMar case
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again
More Video