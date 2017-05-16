Missing 12-year-old girl from San Anselmo found safe

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Marin County on Monday has been found safe in San Anselmo this morning, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.Treasure Anderson had last been seen at 3:15 p.m. on a bus headed home from White Hill Middle School in Fairfax but did not return home, prompting her grandmother to call police.Police asked for the public's help in finding Treasure, then wrote on Twitter at 7:11 a.m. today that she had been found safe.No details about where or when she was found were immediately available from police.