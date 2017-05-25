Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend

Late Thursday, police found the car belonging to a person of interest in the case of a missing San Francisco Uber driver. Family and friends of both families are grief-stricken.There have been more search warrants in San Francisco and Hayward. Bob Tang's car was found and towed from a lot at SFO, it only further corroborates investigators' suspicion that he has fled to Cambodia.Police call Tang a person of interest, but Piseth Chhay and his family called him a friend."We cook together, we eat together, like family member," said Chhay's wife Rattana king.That's why they're shocked by the possibility that Tang might be involved with Chhay's disappearance. The father of two was going to Tang's house on Mother's Day alone. He's been missing ever since.When police called Tang in for an interview this week, he never showed up. Now he's missing too."I don't know what's going on right now, I'm so sorry," said a close friend who did not want to be identified.She's struggling -- like many in her community because she knows both Tang and Chhay's families."Back and forth, back and forth, like I cannot do anything right now," she said. "Even work. I cannot go into work. Just sorry. She's (Chhay's wife) just crying a lot and she cannot eat."Despite their long friendship, Chhay's wife says she hasn't spoken with Tang's wife during this time."Maybe she's crying like I do," Kim told ABC7 News. "Wondering where her husband is like I do."This week police searched properties connected to Tang in the Bayview, not far from where Chhay's car was found stripped and dumped.