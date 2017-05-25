NEWS

Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend

Rattana Kim, wife of missing San Francisco Uber driver Piseth Chhay speaks to ABC7 News on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Late Thursday, police found the car belonging to a person of interest in the case of a missing San Francisco Uber driver. Family and friends of both families are grief-stricken.

RELATED: Police say car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO

There have been more search warrants in San Francisco and Hayward. Bob Tang's car was found and towed from a lot at SFO, it only further corroborates investigators' suspicion that he has fled to Cambodia.

Police call Tang a person of interest, but Piseth Chhay and his family called him a friend.

"We cook together, we eat together, like family member," said Chhay's wife Rattana king.

That's why they're shocked by the possibility that Tang might be involved with Chhay's disappearance. The father of two was going to Tang's house on Mother's Day alone. He's been missing ever since.

When police called Tang in for an interview this week, he never showed up. Now he's missing too.
SOURCE: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver

"I don't know what's going on right now, I'm so sorry," said a close friend who did not want to be identified.

She's struggling -- like many in her community because she knows both Tang and Chhay's families.

"Back and forth, back and forth, like I cannot do anything right now," she said. "Even work. I cannot go into work. Just sorry. She's (Chhay's wife) just crying a lot and she cannot eat."

Despite their long friendship, Chhay's wife says she hasn't spoken with Tang's wife during this time.

"Maybe she's crying like I do," Kim told ABC7 News. "Wondering where her husband is like I do."

RELATED: Missing Uber driver's car found stripped in San Francisco's Bayview

This week police searched properties connected to Tang in the Bayview, not far from where Chhay's car was found stripped and dumped.

You can reach the San Francisco police at (415) 553-0123 if you have any information on this case.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manmissing personuberdrivingtechnologycellphonegpssearchcrimeSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Missing SF Uber driver's car found
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
NEWS
Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election a day after being charged with assault
Redwood City police seek help finding long-haired arsonist, roof-jumper
What to know about Montana Republican Greg Gianforte
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Decision expected tomorrow in Napa HS hazing
More News
Top Stories
Redwood City police seek help finding long-haired arsonist, roof-jumper
Golden State Warriors to face rival Cavaliers in NBA Finals
Massive pallet fire rages through Stockton
Gianforte wins House race after assault charge against reporter
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
Parents of missing Vallejo teen return to abduction site one year later
2nd noose in 2 weeks found at Port of Oakland
Show More
SCHEDULE: Warriors 2017 NBA Finals on ABC7
Bay Area Weekend Events: Memorial Day commemoration, Dumpling Time, Pier Pressure Cruise
East Bay soccer coach accused of molesting child
EXCLUSIVE: Goats flee fast-moving fire in Milpitas
Natural scenery at Lake Tahoe being defaced by graffiti
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos