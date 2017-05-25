Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2033135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of a missing Uber driver missing for a week and a half is not giving up hope that he'll be found. Police so far aren't talking about the case, except to say they're serving search warrants.

San Francisco police just confirmed that the vehicle belonging to a person of interest in the disappearance Uber driver Piseth Chhay was found on Thursday at SFO. Police believe Bob Tang may have left the country, possibly to Cambodia.Chhay disappeared on Mother's Day.He's still missing, but San Francisco police believe they have a better idea as to what happened to Chhay.Police believe the family acquaintance is the last person to see Chhay, whose been missing for ten days.Since then, his car was found stripped in the Bayview, but beyond that, there was little for the family to go on.But Wednesday, San Francisco police announced a person of interest, a family acquaintance, 48-year-old Bob Tang, who Chhay was scheduled to meet the day he disappeared.Thang was supposed to meet investigators at SFPD headquarters for an interview Tuesday but never showed up.