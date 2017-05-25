NEWS

Police: Car belonging to person of interest in Uber driver case found at SFO

This is an undated image of person of interest Bob Tang. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police just confirmed that the vehicle belonging to a person of interest in the disappearance Uber driver Piseth Chhay was found on Thursday at SFO. Police believe Bob Tang may have left the country, possibly to Cambodia.

SOURCE: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver

Chhay disappeared on Mother's Day.

He's still missing, but San Francisco police believe they have a better idea as to what happened to Chhay.

VIDEO: Police search industrial area in SF as part of missing Uber driver investigation
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a missing Uber driver missing for a week and a half is not giving up hope that he'll be found. Police so far aren't talking about the case, except to say they're serving search warrants.



Police believe the family acquaintance is the last person to see Chhay, whose been missing for ten days.

Since then, his car was found stripped in the Bayview, but beyond that, there was little for the family to go on.

But Wednesday, San Francisco police announced a person of interest, a family acquaintance, 48-year-old Bob Tang, who Chhay was scheduled to meet the day he disappeared.

RELATED: Missing Uber driver's car found stripped in San Francisco's Bayview

Thang was supposed to meet investigators at SFPD headquarters for an interview Tuesday but never showed up.

RELATED: SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver

You can reach the San Francisco police at (415) 553-0123.

Melanie Woodrow will have the full story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News.
Related Topics:
newsmissing manmissing personuberdrivingtechnologycellphonegpssearchcrimeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Source: Person of interest ID'd in case of missing SF Uber driver
Missing SF Uber driver's car found
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver
NEWS
VIDEO: Goats flee fast-moving fire in Milpitas
UCSF doctor accused of fraudulently prescribing Ritalin
Redwood City students train to save lives in case of mass casualty event
BART swears in a new transit police chief
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Goats flee fast-moving fire in Milpitas
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
Take a ride on Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy ride set to open
Woman who contracted botulism in NorCal sues nacho cheese-dip maker
Redwood City students train to save lives in case of mass casualty event
Facebook's Zuckerberg delivers Harvard graduation speech
Show More
UCSF doctor accused of fraudulently prescribing Ritalin
Moraga residents raise funds for security cameras
BART swears in a new transit police chief
Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
SJ jury begins deliberations in jail guards' murder trial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos