WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --A hiker who had been missing for two days was found alive in Woodside Saturday morning.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that 56-year-old Bethnee Haury and her dog had been located alive at 10:30 a.m.
Haury has early-onset dementia, and there were concerns for her health.
She had been missing since Thursday afternoon when she left for a hike.
UPDATE: 10:30am Ms. Haury and dog have been located alive. PIO will give on scene update at 1pm. Thank you all. https://t.co/6vjfCxWdCL— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 11, 2017