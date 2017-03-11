NEWS

Missing Woodside hiker found alive after 2 days

Bethnee Haury is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) --
A hiker who had been missing for two days was found alive in Woodside Saturday morning.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that 56-year-old Bethnee Haury and her dog had been located alive at 10:30 a.m.

Haury has early-onset dementia, and there were concerns for her health.

She had been missing since Thursday afternoon when she left for a hike.

(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
