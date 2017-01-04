7 ON YOUR SIDE

Mother of twins speaks after frightening furniture accident

Mother of twin boys seen in shocking falling furniture accident speaks. Jan. 4, 2017

A nanny cam caught a brave 2-year-old rescuing his twin brother after a large dresser collapsed on him.

Bowdy and Brock Shoff were playing on an empty dresser in their Utah nursery when suddenly the dresser fell and pinned little Brock underneath.

His brother Bowdy jumped into action, somehow finding the strength to lift the dresser off his brother, saving his life. Neither of the toddlers were seriously hurt.

Now the boy's mother is speaking about what happened. She tells ABC News that she thought her boys were sleeping but when she checked the baby monitor and saw the toppled dresser she jumped out of bed.

"I ripped off the covers, ran downstairs, flung open the door and saw them quietly playing in the corner by their crib," said the twins' mother, who did not want to be named.

7 On Your Side found out this is not as rare of an incident as you might think. About 25,000 similar incidents involving toddlers happen every year, occasionally resulting in death.

IKEA has recalled 29 million of its dressers and chests after six children were crushed to death. TV sets can also pose a risk for small children.

"My heart sank, I honestly felt like the worst parent ever. And it was such an easy thing for me that I could have done to prevent what happened to my children," she said.

Experts say the solution is to anchor all furniture and TVs to the wall to prevent a falling hazard. For older furniture you can buy anchoring material for just a few bucks.

"We were completely lucky. I think that we're blessed and it could have been bad," she told ABC News.

