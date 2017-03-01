Now we are of course discussing the mouse's potential travel looks. pic.twitter.com/3KlKe6OrdT — Midland (@midlandsound) March 1, 2017

British Airways passengers arrive at SFO, four hour delay due to a #mouse found in their plane. Ick! pic.twitter.com/POdxXgupQ5 — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) March 2, 2017

A San Francisco-bound flight was delayed four hours Wednesday because a mouse was spotted aboard the plane.Passengers were buckled up and waiting to depart when the crew told them they couldn't take off with the mouse on board.One passenger tweeted "Just had my flight to SFO canceled because of a mouse on board the plane. Could it not get a Visa?"British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only passengers with two legs were on the flight.The flight arrived in San Francisco Wednesday evening.