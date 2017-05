A Muslim man and Jewish woman prayed together at a makeshift memorial in Manchester https://t.co/n8Sv3keaCY pic.twitter.com/unkYRqt1JC — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2017

A Muslim man prayed with an elderly Jewish woman at a tribute in the center of Manchester in a moment that has captured attention.Sadiq Patel comforted Renee Rachel Black and prayed next to her beside a display of flowers in Albert Square, according to Reuters The two are members of the Blackburn Darwen Interfaith Forum, an organization which was launched in December 1999 according to its website Watch the touching moment here: