New California hands-free cellphone law to take effect
A new law that will tighten restrictions on cellphone use by drivers will go into effect in California at the beginning of the year. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
A new law that will tighten restrictions on cellphone use by drivers will go into effect in California at the beginning of the year.

The new law will not only require be hands free, but hands off as well.

With new tighter cellphone restrictions looming, it seems a good time to review whether people are obeying the laws already in place, such as the one prohibiting hand-held phone calls behind the wheel.

It appears, many drivers still haven't gotten that message. "I ride with people and they're playing with their cellphones and as a passenger, it makes you very nervous," Walnut Creek resident Robert Mulder said.

So, how will they do with the new law that bans holding a cellphone for any reason while driving a car? "So I think it's a good idea, I don't know how they're going to enforce it," one man said.

Indeed, it seems the ship has already sailed when it comes to drivers and their phones.

With the new law, the devices must be mounted and then if a driver's hand does make contact, it can only be a single touch or swipe.

Appearances aside, ABC7 News did find some people who are on board and fully-intent on complying with a law meant to cut down on distractions and hopefully save lives. "My wife, she was on top of it, I didn't even know about the law until the other day. But my wife gave my son one of those mounts for Christmas and I realized, 'oh good, she's paying attention,"' Mulder said.

The hope is with the new year, more drivers will just pay attention.
