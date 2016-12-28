HANUKKAH

Donated menorah arrives after theft in San Francisco

San Francisco residents construct a menorah after one was stolen from their North Beach neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 28 2016.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new menorah arrived in San Francisco Wednesday to replace a giant brass one that was stolen from Washington Square Park over the weekend.

Engineer Yochanon Bogart of MenorahToGo heard about the theft and overnighted the seven-foot-tall, 50 pound menorah all the way from Massachusetts to replace the stolen one. "I thought if I can help and provide something that will turn something negative into a positive, it looked like an ideal thing for me to do," said Bogart.

Detectives with the San Francisco police department were reviewing surveillance footage from businesses alongside Washington Square Park in search of leads after the menorah was stolen.

After the theft, dozens of people gathered Monday with their own menorahs to keep the lights going. "All those little menorahs yesterday brought an exorbitance of light to that square," said San Francisco resident Miryum Mochkin.

The new menorah is expected to be set up in time for the fifth night of Hanukkah.

