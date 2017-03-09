No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation

The APJCC has reopened. Police and sheriffs have determined that the bomb threat was a hoax and the building is safe. — Addison-Penzak JCC (@APJCC) March 10, 2017

The Addison-Penzak Jewish Community Center in Los Gatos had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday, but no explosive devices were found during a search.The APJCC received the threat shortly before noon, and posted on Facebook around 2 p.m. about the evacuation, saying everyone was safe and parents had been notified about where and how to pick up their children.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and Bomb Squad found no explosive devices after a search at the center at 14855 Oka Road.Many Jewish community centers around the country have dealt with evacuations in recent weeks because of threatening calls and bomb threats, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL itself had its San Francisco office evacuated after a bomb threat last week.The Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department will be conducting an additional investigation into the threat.