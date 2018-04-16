  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Northeast pummeled by rough rain as Southeast recovers from devastating tornadoes

MAX GOLEMBO
Gusty winds, lightning and rain pummeled the Northeast this morning, bringing flash flood warnings to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The storm toppled trees and power lines in the New York City area, reported ABC station WABC in New York.

One subway station resembled a waterfall.

The rain stretched as north as New England, bringing an especially rough day to Boston Marathon runners. As the race began in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, this morning, the temperature was a chilly 40 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, and wind gusts reached 30 mph.

Before the spring storm hit the Northeast, it first brought deadly tornadoes, and severe winds and serious damage to areas including Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina and Virginia.

Since Friday there have been 36 reported tornadoes across 10 states.

In hard-hit Greensboro, North Carolina, Mayor Nancy Vaughan compared the city to "a war zone."

"We have to remember that people are living in these conditions," Vaughan said. "Today, everybody is grateful just to be alive."

Over 30,000 people were without power across North Carolina this afternoon.

Next up for the upper Midwest is another blast of spring snow.

The snow is forecast to reach the Dakotas early Wednesday morning and move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by late morning or early afternoon. The snow will then push east into Wisconsin by Wednesday evening

As much as 5 to 8 inches of snow may fall.
