Oakland council members react to new police chief pick

New @oakland @oaklandpoliceca chief Anne Kirkpatrick says it's not just about "reform" it's about "transformation." pic.twitter.com/a4C4VtUc9H — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 4, 2017

New @oaklandpoliceca Chief Anne Kirkpatrick says "I will do my part" and others will need to do "their part." @Oakland pic.twitter.com/bOU0hUmAZZ — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 4, 2017

New @oaklandpoliceca chief Kirkpatrick dismisses suggestion that @Oakland PD past scandals and series of chiefs make it "a mess." pic.twitter.com/BCYtl4G4hy — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 4, 2017

New @oaklandpoliceca chief Anne Kirkpatrick says she will buy a home in @Oakland but first "I need to save some money." She'll rent first. pic.twitter.com/ELhNOUStTh — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 4, 2017

City council members are weighing in on the new head of Oakland police, Anne Kirkpatrick. Noel Gallo and Annie Campbell Washington had mixed reactions.Kirkpatrick was once chief of police in Spokane, Washington state's second largest city. She ran that department for about six years.Most recently, she was in charge of Chicago PD's Bureau of Professional Standards.Councilman Gallo seemed hesitant when ABC7 News spoke with him but Campbell Washington seemed like she had confidence in the pick."All I can say is I wish this police chief well. I'll start my prayers today, but the reality is her experience in Chicago, that's not a positive one coming out of Chicago," Gallo said."I just had the opportunity to meet the new chief for the first time, Anne Kirkpatrick, very impressive individual. I really believe she's the right leader at this time. And she faces quite a big challenge," Campbell Washington said.One of her challenges is she'll need to rebuild trust between the department and the Oakland community.Kirkpatrick is experienced in officer misconduct issues, perhaps a reason Mayor Libby Schaaf selected her for the position.