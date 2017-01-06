Oakland firefighters battle 3-alarm fire on Harrison Street

I just woke up to children screaming "help, save me" and look outside then building across the street is burning. Help here now. pic.twitter.com/Y7ocvetR2Y — DOMINIQUE (@coeurdartichaut) January 6, 2017

Firefighters in Oakland this morning are responding to a 3-alarm residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Harrison Street.The structure is a four-story building, according to the Oakland Fire Department.There is heavy fire showing from the building.The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m.