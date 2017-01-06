NEWS

Oakland firefighters battle 3-alarm fire on Harrison Street

Structure fire in Oakland, California, Friday, January 6, 2017. (Twitter/coeurdartichaut)

OAKLAND, Calif --
Firefighters in Oakland this morning are responding to a 3-alarm residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Harrison Street.

The structure is a four-story building, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

There is heavy fire showing from the building.

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m.
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
