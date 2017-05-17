POTHOLES

Oakland Mayor calls on residents to report potholes with new app

It's a bumpy ride in Oakland. As the city's streets fall apart the mayor's office is calling on citizens to help. There may be a new technological way to help get the potholes fixed faster. (KGO-TV)

By Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a bumpy ride in Oakland. As the city's streets fall apart the mayor's office is calling on citizens to help. There may be a new technological way to help get the potholes fixed faster.

Click here for more information on the See Click Fix app.
Related Topics:
newsroad repairpotholestechnologyappsmobile appdrivingcarapplibby schaafOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
