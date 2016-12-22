DRIVE BY SHOOTING

Oakland police investigate third highway shooting in a month
The third highway shooting in less than a month happened at the Harrison Street exit in Oakland backing up traffic and shutting down Interstate 580 for an hour Thursday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol says shots rang out just after 7 p.m. Thursday night on Interstate 580 near the Harrison Street exit.

Two victims, men in their 20s, were rushed to Highland Hospital Thursday. Both were conscious but bleeding badly.

"One victim had a bullet wound in the left cheek and the other victim had two bullet holes in the left leg and one in the right leg," said Nick Lindsey of the CHP.

They told officers someone started shooting at them as they exited I-580 East at Harrison Street. The driver managed to pull the car off the freeway and stop at Frisbie Street where he dialed 911.

In the meantime, the CHP shut down a mile stretch of I-580 East from Broadway to Harrison. This is the third freeway shooting along I-580 in Oakland in less than a month.

A road rage incident took place West of Grand Avenue Monday. The driver of a Mercedes shot into another car, missing the two people inside. The suspect sped away.

On Nov. 30, someone shot at two people as they drove near the Fruitvale Avenue exit. The man and woman inside were hurt.

No arrests have been made in either case.
